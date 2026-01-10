Demko was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, according to Thomas Drance of The Athletic, indicating he will defend the road net against Toronto on Saturday.

Demko has lost his last five outings (0-4-1) while surrendering 20 goals on 152 shots. He has gone 8-9-1 this season with one shutout, a 2.79 GAA and a .900 save percentage across 19 appearances. Toronto ranks seventh in the league with 3.33 goals per game during the 2025-26 campaign.