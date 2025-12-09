Demko (lower body) could be ready to play against the Sabres on Thursday after head coach Adam Foote told reporters, "Well, [there's a] large percentage that Demko will be going Thursday, probably," per Canucks Army.

In order to play, Demko will need to be activated off injured reserve first, which will likely mean Nikita Tolopilo gets sent back to the minors. In 10 outings this year, the 30-year-old Demko is 5-4-0 with a 2.80 GAA and .903 save percentage. Once given the all-clear, Demko should see the bulk of the workload for the Canucks going forward.