Ovechkin (upper body) was on the ice for Sunday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Ovechkin missed the last three regular-season games after a violent collision into the end boards during April 24's 4-3 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs. The 36-year-old has skated with the team in the interim and his presence at Sunday's practice session is certainly progress, but Ovechkin's availability for Game One against the Panthers has yet to be established.
