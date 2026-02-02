Stevenson will defend the home crease against the Islanders on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Stevenson made his first start of the season for the Capitals at home against Carolina on Saturday, turning aside 19 of 22 shots (.864 save percentage) in a 4-3 overtime victory, marking his first win at the NHL level. He'll have a more favorable matchup against the Islanders, who are scoring 2.84 goals per game this year, which is the ninth-worst mark in the league.