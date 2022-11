Orlov (lower body) will not be in the lineup Wednesday against the Penguins, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Orlov attended the morning skate but is slated to miss his second game with the injury -- this time against arch-rival Pittsburgh. The 31-year-old could be back in time for Friday's showdown with the Lightning, but fellow countryman Alexander Alexeyev is expected to make his season debut with Orlov absent Wednesday.