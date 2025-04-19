Bear was called up from AHL Hershey on Saturday.
Bear spent the 2024-25 season with AHL Hershey, tallying 10 goals and adding 36 assists in 62 games. The Capitals will likely use Bear in practice as they currently have eight healthy blueliners on the roster.
