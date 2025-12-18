Capitals' Hendrix Lapierre: Late scratch Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lapierre is a late scratch Thursday versus Toronto due to an illness, according to Sammi Silber of The Hockey News.
Lapierre has five assists, eight PIM, 24 shots and 22 hits in 32 appearances in 2025-26. Bogdan Trineyev is set to draw into the lineup as a member of the fourth line because of Lapierre's absence.
