Sourdif scored the game-winning goal, fired five shots on net and dished out three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Carolina.

Sourdif launched a shot from the left wing before following his own miss to score the game-winning goal on the rebound. With the OT-winning tally, he is up to 12 goals, 25 points, 76 shots on goal, 63 hits and 24 blocked shots across 51 games this season. Following a two-game absence from the scoresheet, his tally Saturday has helped him maintain a point-per-game pace with three goals over the last six games. Since Dec. 31, he has led the Capitals offensively with nine goals and 16 points. The 23-year-old center appears to be a lock for top-six minutes until Pierre-Luc Dubois (abdomen) returns from injured reserve, making Sourdif a top waiver-wire add across most fantasy formats in the interim.