Sourdif scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Sourdif has two goals and three helpers over his last three outings. The 23-year-old forward is cruising in a second-line role, and he's doing enough to get the attention of fantasy managers. For the season, Sourdif has 11 goals, 24 points, 68 shots on net, 59 hits, 19 PIM and a plus-14 rating over 49 appearances. He's not a major factor on the power-play currently, but the rest of his production can give most virtual rosters a boost.