Capitals' Kody Clark: Inks entry-level deal
Clark agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Capitals on Monday.
Clark -- who was taken with the 47th overall pick of the 2018 NHL Draft -- has recorded three goals and one assist in 14 games for OHL Ottawa this year. With his ELC in hand, the winger could make the jump to the AHL following the completion of his junior season.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.