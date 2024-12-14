Thompson will be between the home pipes versus Buffalo on Saturday, Tarik El-Bashir of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Thompson is having the best season in his four-plus year NHL career. The 27-year-old netminder is 11-1-2 with a 2.48 GAA and a .913 save percentage across 14 appearances this season. He will face the Sabres, who are averaging 2.97 goals per game in 2024-25.