Capitals' Logan Thompson: In net Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thompson will guard the road goal against Florida on Monday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.
Thompson is coming off a 35-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey. He has a 15-9-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 27 appearances. Florida ranks 12th in the league with 3.16 goals per game this campaign.
