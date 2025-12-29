Thompson will guard the road goal against Florida on Monday, according to Bailey Johnson of The Washington Post.

Thompson is coming off a 35-save performance in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over New Jersey. He has a 15-9-3 record this season with two shutouts, a 2.27 GAA and a .917 save percentage across 27 appearances. Florida ranks 12th in the league with 3.16 goals per game this campaign.