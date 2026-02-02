Thompson (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Monday, per the NHL media site.

After sitting out the last two games, Thompson will miss Monday's home matchup against the Islanders and Tuesday's visit to Philadelphia. However, he will be eligible to come off injured reserve if he's ready to play when the Capitals host Nashville on Thursday. Thompson has gone 18-16-4 with a 2.46 GAA, a .912 save percentage and two shutouts in 38 appearances this season. With Charlie Lindgren (lower body) also on the IR list, Clay Stevenson will start against the Islanders on Monday, and Garin Bjorklund might make his NHL debut against the Flyers on Tuesday.