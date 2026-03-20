Thompson is expected to be in goal at home against New Jersey on Friday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Thompson has played in nine of the Caps' last 11 outings while posting a 5-3-1 record and 2.12 GAA. At some point, the team may decide to ease up on the workload for Thompson, considering it faces a significant uphill battle in securing a playoff spot. Until then, Thompson's ratios continue to be decent, and he's getting frequent starts, making him a top-end fantasy target.