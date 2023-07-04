Fehervary signed a three-year, $8.025 million contract with Washington on Tuesday.
Fehervary collected six goals, 16 points, 91 shots on net, 128 blocked shots and a team-leading 217 hits in 67 games with the Capitals last season. The 23-year-old blueliner has been a key part of Washington's defense corps while occupying a shutdown role alongside John Carlson.
