Jensen produced an assist, two hits and two blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Jensen had the secondary assist on Evgeny Kuznetsov's opening tally in the first period. In 11 games since his last goal, Jensen has been limited to just a pair of assists. The 31-year-old has rarely been a consistent source of offense in his NHL career -- he's much more effective at preventing goals. The blueliner reached the 20-point mark for the second time in his six-year career Wednesday, and he's added 79 shots on net, 90 blocked shots, 132 hits and a plus-34 rating through 71 outings.