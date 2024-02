Jensen recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Jensen almost assuredly will fail to improve on his prior season's point totals for the first time in four years. Eight helpers represent his output through 53 games, but Jensen hasn't missed a single contest this season, and the no-frills defenseman has an outside chance at setting a new career high in blocked shots having already posted 78 of those in 2023-24.