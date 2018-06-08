Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Assists in winning Stanley Cup

Backstrom dished out a power-play helper during Thursday's 4-3, Stanley Cup-clinching win over Vegas.

Backstrom missed four games due to a shoulder injury, but he still managed to chip in five goals and 18 assists in 20 appearances during his team's run to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He did his best work on the power play, producing 13 helpers with the extra man. While the narrative centered mostly on Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom's 799 points in 815 career games also qualified him as one of the league's best players without a championship, but that blemish is no more.