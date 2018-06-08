Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Assists in winning Stanley Cup
Backstrom dished out a power-play helper during Thursday's 4-3, Stanley Cup-clinching win over Vegas.
Backstrom missed four games due to a shoulder injury, but he still managed to chip in five goals and 18 assists in 20 appearances during his team's run to its first Stanley Cup in franchise history. He did his best work on the power play, producing 13 helpers with the extra man. While the narrative centered mostly on Alex Ovechkin, Backstrom's 799 points in 815 career games also qualified him as one of the league's best players without a championship, but that blemish is no more.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Puts up three assists•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Continues to contribute•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Makes his presence felt•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Set to return Thursday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Game-time call•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Absent from warmups•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...