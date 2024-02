Wilson tallied two assists and added three hits and two blocked shots during Thursday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

This was Wilson's first multi-point game since Dec. 14 as the burly winger has been scuffling since suffering a broken nose in January with just one goal and four points in his last 16 games. With injuries mounting in their forward ranks, the Capitals will need Wilson to become a more consistent offensive producer as the 2023-24 season enters the home stretch.