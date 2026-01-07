Wilson (lower body) won't be in the lineup against the Stars on Wednesday, but he will join the team for an upcoming two-game road trip, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Wilson was absolutely tearing it up offensively prior to getting hurt, racking up five goals and three assists in his last four outings. With the veteran winger on the shelf, Brett Leason looks poised to take on a fourth-line role, unless the Caps decide to stick with the seven-defensemen deployment they used against Anaheim on Monday.