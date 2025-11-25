Wilson scored the game-winning goal at even strength and added a power-play assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in the second period as the Capitals effectively put the game away. Wilson has put together an impressive November, delivering six goals and 11 points in 12 contests with 44 PIM, 32 hits, 29 shots on net and a plus-8 rating, and most of that production has come at 5-on-5 -- he has just two power-play points, a goal and an assist, on the month.