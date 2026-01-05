default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wilson (lower body) won't play against Anaheim on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Wilson is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago. He has accumulated 22 goals, 42 points, 97 shots on net, 110 hits and 59 PIM across 41 appearances this season.

More News