Capitals' Tom Wilson: Unavailable Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wilson (lower body) won't play against Anaheim on Monday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.
Wilson is day-to-day and will miss at least one game after being injured in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to Chicago. He has accumulated 22 goals, 42 points, 97 shots on net, 110 hits and 59 PIM across 41 appearances this season.
