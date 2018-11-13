Capitals' Tom Wilson: Will play Tuesday
Wilson will make his season debut Tuesday against the Wild, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Wilson will likely need a few games to get up to speed since he's been away from the team during his lengthy suspension, but he's still expected to take on a prominent role right away, skating with Alex Ovechkin and Evgeny Kuznetsov on the Capitals' top line against the Wild. The 24-year-old winger is coming off his best season as a pro during which he set career highs in goals (14), points (35) and shots on net (123) while appearing in 78 contests.
