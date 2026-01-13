Wilson (lower body) remains in a non-contact jersey and will not be an option versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Sammi Silber of The Hockey News reports.

Wilson will be out of action for his fifth straight outing due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the 31-year-old winger notched eight points in his previous five contests while dishing out 13 hits. Once given the all-clear, Wilson should slot back into a top-six role for the Caps.