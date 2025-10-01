Christian Jaros: Placed on unconditional waivers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jaros was placed on unconditional waivers by Columbus on Wednesday.
After spending the last four seasons playing in the KHL, Jaros' hopes of making the Columbus roster came to an end just a week before the season began. The veteran blueliner seems likely to return to Russia in hopes of finding a new home in the KHL.
