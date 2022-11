Douglas was acquired by Arizona on Wednesday from the Maple Leafs in exchange for Conor Timmins, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Douglas has an assist and 30 PIM in 13 AHL games this season. The 22-year-old forward hasn't played in the NHL yet. He might factor into the Coyotes' long-term plans, but for now even if Douglas is called up, he likely won't play in more than a bottom-six role.