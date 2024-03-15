Guenther notched a shorthanded assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Guenther fed Logan Cooley for the shortie in the first period, with both forwards picking up the first shorthanded point of their careers. It's a sign of growth for Guenther, though the goal was scored late in a penalty kill. The 20-year-old winger has 19 points (eight on the power play) with 71 shots on net, 25 hits and a minus-1 rating through 30 appearances this season.