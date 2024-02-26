Zucker notched a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Jets.

Zucker snapped his five-game point drought with the helper. The winger's veteran presence could be helpful for the Coyotes if Clayton Keller (upper body) misses time with the injury he sustained Sunday. Zucker has had mediocre returns on offense this season with 23 points, 96 shots on net, 67 hits, 48 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 47 outings, but he's spent a large portion of the campaign in a bottom-six role.