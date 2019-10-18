According to coach Rick Tocchet, Oesterle is currently in the NHL's concussion protocol, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Oesterle exited Thursday's 5-2 win over Nashville after taking a puck to the back of his head and was still experiencing dizziness Friday morning. It's safe to assume he won't be available for Saturday's game against the Senators, but could be ready to rejoin the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers.