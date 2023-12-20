Vejmelka stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Connor Ingram in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Senators.

Vejmelka entered after the Senators' third goal, and he laid a strong foundation for the Coyotes to build their comeback on. The 27-year-old Vejmelka has stopped 44 shots in a row over his last two outings -- he shut out the Sabres on Saturday. The Czech netminder improved to 4-7-2 with a 3.02 GAA and a .903 save percentage through 14 appearances. The Coyotes' next two games are on the road with stops in San Jose on Thursday and Colorado on Saturday, but it's unclear how head coach Andre Tourigny will distribute the work between his goalies heading into the holiday break.