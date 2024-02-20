Crouse logged an assist, three shots on goal and six hits in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Oilers.

Crouse has a goal and an assist over the last two games after he went six contests without a point. The winger set up the first of Nick Bjugstad's two goals in the game. Crouse has 31 points, 125 shots on net, 115 hits and a minus-6 rating through 54 outings this season. That puts him within striking distance of the 45 points and 194 hits he produced last season as one of the league's underrated power wingers.