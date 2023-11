Cooley scored a goal in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Cooley tied the game at 2-2 with his first-period tally, which was his first goal at the NHL level. The 19-year-old center has three points over his last four games. He's up to seven points, nine shots on net and a plus-3 rating over nine contests. Cooley isn't shooting much yet, but he's produced five power-play assists.