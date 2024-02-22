Bjugstad notched an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Bjugstad was out of the contest for part of the second period, but he was able to return. He set up a Matias Maccelli tally in the second period to get the Coyotes on the board. Bjugstad endured a month-long cold path with one goal over 13 contests, but he's now picked up three points over his last two outings. For the season, he has 30 points -- his most in a season since 2017-18 -- with 116 shots on net, 84 hits and a plus-2 rating through 56 appearances.