Bjugstad notched an assist, three hits and a minus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Senators.

Bjugstad snapped his four-game point drought with a helper on a Lawson Crouse tally in the third period. His offense has had some ebbs and flows, but Bjugstad has generally looked solid in a middle-six role on a team that doesn't have a lot of talent. He's up to 18 points -- his highest total since he had 26 in 2018-19 -- with 73 shots on net, 87 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 41 contests this season.