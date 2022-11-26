Schmaltz scored a goal and registered an assist in Arizona's 4-3 shootout loss to Detroit on Friday.

Schmaltz has two goals and three points in four games this season. He returned to the Coyotes' lineup Monday after missing 15 games because of a rib injury. Now that he's healthy, he's serving as one of the Coyotes' top forwards. He logged 22:54 of ice time, including 6:21 on the power play Friday. As long as he stays in this role, he might be able to record over 50 points this season even after factoring in the time he missed because of his injury.