Schmaltz (ribs) will return to the lineup Monday versus Nashville, Craig Morgan of PHNX Sports reports.

Schmaltz missed 15 games after being injured in Arizona's season opener against Pittsburgh. He will be back ahead of schedule after be was initially projected to miss 6-8 weeks. Schmaltz amassed 23 goals and 59 points in 63 games during the 2021-22 season. He is expected to replace Dylan Guenther in the lineup.