Gostisbehere scored a shorthanded goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Predators.

Gostisbehere opened the scoring, but the Coyotes couldn't maintain the lead after that. This was his first point in three games since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 29-year-old defenseman has 10 goals, 20 assists, 10 power-play points, two shorthanded tallies, 110 shots on net, 71 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 51 appearances.