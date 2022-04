Hammond will get the starting nod in Vegas on Monday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Hammond is 0-2-1 this month with a brutal 5.95 GAA after an April 14 loss to Colorado. The 34-year-old netminder started the year 3-0-0 with Montreal but has yet to win a game with New Jersey. He's 3-1-0 with a .915 save percentage on the road this season.