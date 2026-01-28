Glass (undisclosed) was injured in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Jets, and he will require further evaluation to determine his status moving forward, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Glass attempted to return during the second period but didn't play in the third. He should be considered questionable at best to play Thursday versus the Predators. If he can't suit up, the Devils will likely need to shuffle their bottom six around, especially after acquiring Maxim Tsyplakov from the Islanders earlier Tuesday.