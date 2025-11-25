Glass scored a goal and blocked a shot in Monday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Glass found the back of the net with less than one minute to go in the first, capping off a three-goal effort from New Jersey in the opening period. Overall, the 26-year-old center has four goals and 20 shots on net through 11 games this season. Monday's game was his first since sustaining an upper-body injury and he didn't miss a beat in getting involved offensively. The stint on IR was Glass' second of the season, which makes him a risky long-term stash in fantasy. When he is healthy, however, he offers decent goal-scoring numbers and could provide fantasy value in deep leagues if he begins to find his footing as a playmaker this season.