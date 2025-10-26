Glass (upper body) will not travel with the team during the upcoming four-game road trip, Kristy Flannery of The Hockey News reports Sunday.

Glass was set to miss "some time", according to his head coach Sheldon Keefe, and that will span at least the duration of the Devils' upcoming four-game road trip. Based off of this timeline, the earliest possible date the 26-year-old could return would be November 6 against the Canadiens. In his six games so far this season, he has two goals.