Glass scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kraken.

Glass has three goals over his last three games after a stretch in which he scored just once in 12 outings. The 26-year-old's role remains pretty steady as the third-line center, so there will be some hills and valleys in his production. For the season, he's at 10 goals, 12 points, 58 shots on net, 28 hits, 16 blocked shots and 21 PIM through 36 appearances.