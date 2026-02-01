Glass supplied an assist, placed three shots on net and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Following his one-game absence due to an undisclosed injury, Glass picked up the primary helper on Timo Meier's lone goal of the game for New Jersey. Overall, Glass is up to six assists, 19 points, 76 shots on net, 30 hits and 26 blocked shots across 43 games this season. Since Jan. 11, the 26-year-old center has played his best hockey of the campaign with 10 points in as many games. With 13 goals, he is just one away from matching his career high through 72 regular-season games during the 2022-23 campaign. Saturday's contest also saw him get the nod as New Jersey's top-line center at even strength with Jack Hughes (lower body) sidelined. If Glass can maintain a middle-six role once Hughes returns, he is set to remain fantasy relevant and could be a solid streaming option in various league formats.