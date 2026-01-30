Glass (undisclosed) will make the trip for Saturday's clash in Ottawa, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Glass' status for Saturday's game remains up in the air, but the fact that he is traveling with the team certainly bodes well for his recovery. Prior to getting hurt, Glass seemed to have found his offensive game with six goals and three assists in his last nine outings. Still, those nine points represent half of his season-long production, so fantasy managers should probably anticipate a regression at some point.