Hellebuyck stopped two of six shots before being replaced in Saturday's 9-6 loss to the Blues.

Hellebuyck endured a brutal opening period, surrendering four goals on six shots before Jake Allen entered the contest just 9:03 into regulation. The star netminder was beaten by Brandon Carlo, Jimmy Snuggerud, Robert Thomas and Philip Broberg as St. Louis built an early lead. One poor appearance shouldn't outweigh his established track record, however. Hellebuyck has a 7-1-0 record with a 2.80 GAA and an .897 save percentage in his nine appearances with New Jersey even after this woeful showing.