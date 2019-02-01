Devils' Damon Severson: Good on offense, bad on defense
Severson recorded a power-play helper over 25:55 of ice time in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Severson also had four shots and a minus-1 rating. He's been a good source of offense with 25 points in 50 games, but the 24-year-old blueliner has once again struggled in his own end, as evidenced by his minus-15 rating. Plus-minus has long been a bugaboo for Severson, who's minus-75 through 329 career NHL appearances and has never finished a season better than minus-8.
