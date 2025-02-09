Hamilton notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.
Hamilton has two helpers over his last five games, a slowdown on offense after he produced nine points over 10 contests from Jan. 6-27. The defenseman is up to 36 points, 161 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 64 hits and a plus-8 rating through 57 appearances this season. He continues to see key minutes in the offensive zone, so he's a reliable fantasy blueliner.
