Hamilton notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canadiens.

Hamilton has two helpers over his last five games, a slowdown on offense after he produced nine points over 10 contests from Jan. 6-27. The defenseman is up to 36 points, 161 shots on net, 76 blocked shots, 64 hits and a plus-8 rating through 57 appearances this season. He continues to see key minutes in the offensive zone, so he's a reliable fantasy blueliner.