Hamilton delivered two assists in a 4-2 loss to Dallas on Saturday.

Hamilton fired a game-high eight shots, and he delivered two hits and one block in 22:58. He sits tied with Roman Josi for 12th on the NHL defender scoring list with 38 points, one behind Erik Karlsson (39). Hamilton's 169 shots are third-best on that list, behind superstars Zach Werenski (205) and Cale Makar (179). That's impressive company.