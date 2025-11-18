Devils' Dougie Hamilton: Expected to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hamilton (lower body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Lightning,
Hamilton has missed four games due to the injury but is expected to return in a third-pairing role. He'll also likely feature on the power play. The defenseman has racked up seven points, 18 blocked shots and 15 hits in 14 appearances this season.
