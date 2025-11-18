Hamilton (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Lightning on Tuesday, Sam Kasan of the Devils' official site reports.

Hamilton was on the shelf for the Devils' last four contests due to his lower-body issue. In his last seven outings, the 32-year-old blueliner notched three goals and three assists, including four power-play points. If the Toronto native does suit up Tuesday, it figures to be in the top pairing and No. 1 power-play unit, which will likely mean a demotion to the press box for Colton White.